Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 3 stock down following upset victory over Bills
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
S Delarrin Turner-Yell
Whether it's missing tackles or coverage assignments, second-year safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has been a major liability in Denver's secondary. After starter P.J. Locke left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, Turner-Yell was forced into the game and instantly became an easy target for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. With the safety position quickly becoming a weakness, the Broncos are in dire need of a new veteran who can be a more reliable option as a backup to Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons.
Offensive line
While penalties and pass protection were an apparent issue for the Broncos' offensive line on Monday night, the unit is still reasonably considered one of the stronger groups in the NFL. With that being said, however, they have some work to do as they take on a Minnesota defensive line that features the NFL's sack leader in defensive end Danielle Hunter this week. The amount of pressure from the left side of the offensive line will need to be cleaned up if Wilson is going to have a good game throwing from the pocket.
K Wil Lutz
In a game the Broncos probably should have won by more than just two points, the team snuck away with a last-second field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. However, missing a PAT attempt in the second quarter and missing a 41-yarder to end the game that was bailed out by a Buffalo substitution penalty ultimately could have cost Denver their fourth win of the season.
While a win is a win, a win could have turned into a loss if it were not for Sean Payton's genius decision to rush the special teams onto the field which cost Buffalo to have 12 players on the field.