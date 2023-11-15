Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 3 stock down following upset victory over Bills
By Amir Farrell
RB Javonte Williams
Once again, another game where running back Javonte Williams was forced to take on a heavy workload with 21 rushing attempts and 25 total touches. Williams accumulated 110 total scrimmage yards in the affair and was consistently finding extra yards after contact even when the offensive line wasn't creating the easiest run gaps. He's a huge part of why the Broncos are having offensive success as of the last four games.
CB Ja'Quan McMillian
Talk about setting the tone, Broncos slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian forced and recovered a fumble on the very first play of the game to give Denver's offense incredible starting field position. This play alone arguably changed the entire course of the game for the Broncos en route to a victory. McMillian is going to be a star for years to come in this league.
CB Fabian Moreau
Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau had yet another impressive performance against a talented wide receiver core that includes Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Moreau held Diggs to just two receptions for 23 yards and also intercepted quarterback Josh Allen in the last minute of the first half to give the Broncos prime field position for a field goal. The veteran corner has been a massive upgrade over second-year corner Damarri Mathis and is a big reason why Denver has been able to turn the defense around as of late.
WR Courtland Sutton
Despite having a costly fumble that turned the ball over, wide receiver Courtland Sutton had quite a solid game on Monday night. The sixth-year wideout reeled in eight catches for 53 yards and an incredible toe-drag touchdown along the sideline in the second quarter. At this rate, Sutton is bound for a "catch of the year" caliber play every single week. He is currently second in the NFL with seven touchdown receptions and has become arguably the best red zone threat in the NFL at his position.