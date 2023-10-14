Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 3 stock down following 16th straight loss to Chiefs
Who's stock is moving up or down following an abysmal offensive performance in primetime?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
QB Russell Wilson
It is no secret that QB Russell Wilson had arguably one of the worst games of his pro football career on Thursday night. The 34-year-old QB completed just 59 percent of his pass attempts for 95 yards and two awful interceptions. There certainly was a combination of issues offensively for Denver on the night however, Wilson certainly did not make matters much better. The future for Wilson in Denver is not looking very bright.
RT Mike McGlinchey
Denver's offensive line was not the main issue on Thursday night but certainly was one of them thanks largely in part due to right tackle Mike McGlinchey's poor performance. Granted, he has been tasked with tough matchups in previous weeks, more particularly against Chiefs DT Chris Jones. McGlinchey was PFF's third-worst graded player on offense in the matchup and is ranked as one of the worst pass protectors in football. By all means, he's an elite run-blocker, but has constantly struggled to hang with the best off the edge.
WR core
The entire Broncos WR core was fairly underwhelming outside of Courtland Sutton's late touchdown grab and Jerry Jeudy's ability to create separation and only be targeted five times. Despite creating a team-high 4.14 yards of average receiver separation, Jeudy did struggle at times against man coverage and never consistently found himself open on back-to-back plays.
Brandon Johnson, who serves as the team's third-string WR, had a horrendous 1.89 yards of average separation and all the more proves that Denver's front office severely over-estimated the talent in this wide receiver room. The roster as a whole needs a complete overhaul, but it should definitely start at the WR position, with the exceptions of Marvin Mims Jr. and possibly Jerry Jeudy.