Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 3 stock down following 16th straight loss to Chiefs
Who's stock is moving up or down following an abysmal offensive performance in primetime?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have dropped yet another game on the season and the sixteenth consecutive loss to their division foe Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. In what surprisingly was a solid defensive performance from the defense, Denver's offense was never able to find any rhthym or answers for Kansas City's elite defense.
Despite QB Russell Wilson finding his groove under head coach Sean Payton through the first four games of the new season, he has struggled in back-to-back weeks to stack performances however, does not deserve all of the blame for the offensive woes. While there are a mixture of issues on that side of the ball, it has been a disaster for the Broncos to start the season however you look at it. A fire sale appears to be jumpstarting in the near future.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following loss to Kansas City Chiefs:
OLBs Nik Bonitto/Jonathon Cooper
These young pass rushers simply do not receive the credit they deserve, especially following a primetime matchup that featured just three active outside linebackers. On a short week, young edge rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper were both tasked with stepping up as three-down rushers the majority of the game. New Denver Broncos OLB Ronnie Perkins did receive playing time however, Cooper and Bonitto combined for a total 102 snaps in the loss.
Even though they may not have dominated Kansas City's offensive line, Bonitto had a handful of impressive rushes that would have likely gotten home if it weren't for QB Patrick Mahomes' quick release. Bonitto also pulled down Mahomes' leg that resulted in an interception thrown to safety Justin Simmons. On the flip side, Cooper had an impressive night recording three tackles, one sack, two QB hits, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. This duo has shown very promising flashes. Consistency will ultimately be key for both of them over the remainder of the season.