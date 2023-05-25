Denver Broncos' 5 most under the radar seasons since 2000
No. 1: Al Wilson, MLB (2002)
Al Wilson played eight seasons in the NFL, all in Broncos colors as the anchor of the defense. Over that time, he earned pro bowl honors five times, a first-team All-Pro nod in 2005, and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2006.
From the moment he was drafted 31st overall in 1999, the expectations for Wilson at the next level were sky-high. And man, did he deliver.
Though slightly undersized at 5-11, the Jackson, Tennesse native was equipped with a sturdy 240-pound frame and excellent 4.56 speed. He brought a level of ferocity that only the greats at middle linebacker possess.
In 2002, Wilson put together an incredibly well-rounded stat line featuring 132 combined tackles (100 solo), 5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, and 2 fumble recoveries. One could make the case for any of his seasons with the Broncos as the "most quietly impressive," it's simply a testament to how consistently great Wilson was.
There's just something about the completeness of 2002 that stood out to me. Plus, would it really be fair to call an All-Pro season "quietly impressive?" I don't think that follows the rules of the exercise.
It's time my generation learned about the greatness we may have missed out on or not fully understood as young kids, and Al Wilson tape is the perfect place to start.