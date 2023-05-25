Denver Broncos' 5 most under the radar seasons since 2000
No. 3: D.J. Williams, MLB (2007)
Over the course of an 11-year career, DJ Williams racked up 899 combined tackles and 22.5 sacks. I get it, middle-linebackers can be difficult to evaluate because tackles are sometimes considered a bit of an empty stat. But you have to give credit where credit's due, and Williams' 2007 season still holds up in Broncos history.
Coming out of Miami University in 2004, Williams ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at 250 pounds, helping him lock in first-round prospect status. His ability to fly around the field was on full display in his rookie year, finishing with 114 total tackles and third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
After taking a slight step back in 2005 and 2006, the California kid took off in 2007. He racked up 141 total tackles, including 106 solos, which still stands as the most in a single season in Broncos history. Even with future Hall-of-Famers, Champ Bailey and John Lynch by his side, the defense struggled as a unit that year, surrendering 25.6 points per game.
Williams' nine-year run with the Broncos ended in 2013, but he departed as the franchise leader in solo (629), assists (197), and combined tackles (826).
2007 season stats
- 141 combined tackles
- 106 solo tackles (franchise record)
- 35 assists
- 2 fumble recoveries
- 16 games played (16 starts)