Denver Broncos' 5 most under the radar seasons since 2000
No. 4: Ashley Lelie, WR (2004)
For Ashley Lelie, NFL success was short-lived. But in 2004, his spectacular big-play ability helped propel the 10-6 record into the final wild card spot...Although the end result was ugly, to say the least.
As the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, the 6-3, 200-pound wideout showed signs of promise in his first two professional campaigns before breaking out in 2004. Alongside Broncos legend and perpetual Hall of Fame snub Rod Smith, Lelie commanded 54 receptions for 1084 yards.
These totals averaged out to 20.1 yards per reception, an eye-popping number that, unsurprisingly, was tops across the entire NFL. The former Hawaii Rainbow Warrior replicated that success in 2005, leading the league in YPR, once again.
After that, however, Lelie fell out of favor with then-head coach Mike Shanahan. The gripe between the two grew after Lelie skipped training camp and requested a trade after the team acquired Javon Walker in 2006.
2004 season stats:
- 1084 receiving yards
- 54 receptions
- 7 receiving touchdowns
- 20.1 yards per reception
- 40 first downs