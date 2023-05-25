Denver Broncos' 5 most under the radar seasons since 2000
Over the years, we have seen Denver Broncos legends win just about every award imaginable. From Most Valuable Player to Coach of the Year and everything in between, there's been no shortage of hardware moving into the Mile High City.
With so many iconic names and numbers donning the orange and blue, it's easy to overlook some of the under-the-radar individual seasons in franchise history. But don't worry, that doesn't mean we're not die-hard fans. All we need is a little refresher.
Let's take a look back at five of the most quietly impressive individual seasons by Broncos players since 2000.
No. 5: Knowshon Moreno, RB (2013)
Coming out of the University of Georgia as the number 12 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Knowshon Moreno's career didn't exactly pan out like he and the Broncos envisioned. Dragged down by a series of injuries, the Belford, New Jersey native had to fight just to stay on the field.
Luckily for Moreno, his resilience, coupled with the arrival of a new sheriff, culminated in a breakout 2013 campaign. As the leader of the rushing attack for the highest-scoring (and best) offense in NFL history, Moreno's contributions are often overshadowed by that of his peers. But that's understandable when your quarterback breaks the passing yardage and touchdown records.
Before joining the Broncos, Peyton Manning almost always had a running back that excelled as a pass catcher out of the backfield. Moreno stepped up to the plate and took on that three-down role, hauling in 60 balls for 548 yards and three touchdowns. In doing so, he became the first Bronco in team history to rush for more than 1,000 yards and record over 500 receiving yards.
Despite falling well short in a miserable Super Bowl XLVIII defeat, Moreno was able to parlay his season's success into a one-year, $6 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in Week 6 of the 2014 NFL season ended Moreno's playing career, but his steadying presence during a magical 2013 run should never be forgotten.
2013 season stats
- 1,038 rushing yards
- 548 receiving yards
- 13 total touchdowns (10 rushing, 3 receiving)
- 60 receptions
- 4.3 yards per carry