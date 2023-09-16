Denver Broncos 5 keys to victory vs Washington Commanders
How can the Denver Broncos win their positional matchups and avoid falling to 0-2 against the Washington Commanders?
By Amir Farrell
4. Protect QB Russell Wilson
Winning football games always starts up front in the trenches, both on the offensive and defensive line. In Week 1, the Broncos' offensive line allowed a 17.1% pressure rate which ranked first in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. In addition, it happened to be against a very solid unit headlined by defensive linemen Maxx Crosby, Jerry Tillery, and Malcolm Koonce. This week, however, they will be tasked with one of the best defensive lines in the NFL in Washington which has invested multiple first-round picks into the group.
While Wilson still has the ability to make plays under pressure, the Broncos' offensive line will need to protect his blindside early and often to give him the best chance of making plays in the passing game. Washington's secondary is a talented unit and Wilson will need time to dissect the coverages being thrown at him to anticipate the best decisions possible. If the Broncos want to win this game, they'll have to win it up front.
5. Send lots of pressure
As previously stated, Commanders QB Sam Howell simply is not the best passer under pressure. Under duress, Howell has a difficult time trusting his progressions and hanging in for the play. He also threw one interception and fumbled once during his season debut against the Cardinals. Arizona's defensive attack threw multiple looks at him throughout the game and it rattled him every other play.
Washington's offensive line also had an awful start to the season allowing six sacks and countless pressures to a considered "tanking" Cardinals team. Therefore, if the Broncos can find any rhythm with their pass rush this season, it will likely start this week against a weak Washington front. If the pass rush is unable to find much success early, Vance Joseph should heavily consider more linebacker blitz packages including rookie third-round pick Drew Sanders. Denver cannot afford another dud performance from their pass rushers this week especially knowing Washington's front seven will be ready to perform at a high level with the return of former first-round pick Chase Young.