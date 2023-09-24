Denver Broncos 5 bold predictions vs. Dolphins in Week 3
- Denver Broncos offense dropping over 35?
- Tua getting sacked 4+ times?
- 3 penalties or less?
2. Broncos offense goes off for 35-plus points
This one could look bad after the game because I believe we'll see the Broncos really heavily emphasize the run, but you've got to go big or go home, right? Taking on Vic Fangio's Dolphins defense, predicting a 30-point output is already bold enough. But predicting this team to go off for 35-plus?
It's just not something we have seen from this Denver offense much in recent years.
Although people are discounting the Broncos' 33-point effort a bit against the Commanders because of the last-second play to Brandon Johnson, consider the fact that other points have been left on the field at other times in the form of a missed field goal, extra point, and then a missed two-point conversion. The Dolphins have given up 51 points total in their first two games, and if this game gets to a track meet, I think the Broncos could score 35-plus.
3. Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine combine for 200-plus yards
The Miami Dolphins have allowed 4.9 yards per carry so far this season, 321 total yards on the ground, and 4 rushing touchdowns in total.
It might not be super bold to say that Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are going to go off for 200-plus combined rushing yards in this game against Miami. And that could really be critical to the Denver Broncos getting a win in the first place.
We really have yet to see this running game for the Broncos unlocked through two weeks. Considering they played in a tight game in Week 1 against the Raiders and led 21-3 against the Commanders, the lack of overall success running the ball is slightly shocking. Hopefully, we see some dominance on the ground from Denver in Week 3.