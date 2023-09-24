Denver Broncos 5 bold predictions vs. Dolphins in Week 3
- Denver Broncos offense dropping over 35?
- Tua getting sacked 4+ times?
- 3 penalties or less?
Can the Denver Broncos go into Miami and get a win? No Denver Broncos team has done that other than the Tim Tebow-led team back in 2011, and even that game required overtime. But anything is possible, right? Especially when you're talking about a desperate team in the NFL, anything is possible.
And the Denver Broncos are a desperate team. Two games into the 2023 season, and the Denver Broncos are already 0-2 with two losses by a combined three points. This team has been absolutely brutal when it comes to playing in one-score games of late, and that's putting it lightly. Something has to give for this Denver team. They will get a win at some point, but putting them in a must-win situation here in Week 3 is really tough.
While many people are expecting bad things to happen again on Sunday (can't blame you for that), what are some really good things that could happen instead? Let's take a look at some bold predictions for the Broncos as they take on the Dolphins in Week 3.
5 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
1. Broncos have 3 penalties or less vs. Dolphins
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos have committed a whopping 19 accepted (21 in total) penalties. That's tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the most (per game) in the NFL through two games, although both the 49ers and Giants have more total penalties (and they've also played three games).
Penalties were a huge issue for the Broncos last season as well, and we're seeing those same problems persist. The Broncos have to find a way to play cleaner on both sides of the ball, as they're not exactly struggling on just one side or the other.
Don't be surprised if the Broncos come out playing a much cleaner game against the Dolphins on Sunday. They undoubtedly know they have to play cleaner in every phase, and I think we'll see that adjustment...hopefully.