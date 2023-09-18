Denver Broncos 4 stock up, 4 stock down following devastating loss to Commanders
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock move up or down following a devastating Week 2 loss vs Washington Commanders?
By Amir Farrell
S Kareem Jackson
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson did not play the entire game, in fact, did not make it past the first half after a very controversial hit he landed on Commanders TE Logan Thomas late in the second quarter. The veteran safety was reasonably ejected from the game after initiating helmet-to-helmet contact which left the Broncos with just two active safeties suited up for the game, causing miscommunication in the secondary later in the second half. Ultimately, it is unlikely Jackson intentionally aimed for the receiver's head with ill will however, he will be potentially facing a multi-game suspension for illegal hits in back-to-back games. It was an unnecessary hit by the 35-year-old safety and will likely subtract more depth from an already thin room at the position.
RT Mike McGlinchey
In his second game with the Denver Broncos, RT Mike McGlinchey had a shaky performance, to say the least. It certainly was not the worst game by any means but if there was any offensive player who had an inconsistent performance on Sunday, it was Denver's new franchise right tackle.
In the loss, McGlinchey surrendered a handful of pressures and a few sacks on QB Russell Wilson. One of McGlinchey's lone weaknesses dating back to his time in San Francisco always included his inconsistent play in pass protection and unfortunately for the Broncos, it has carried over into the Mile High. As previously mentioned, it was not a significant issue for Denver's offense however, his false start penalty and lack of stability at the position will need to be fixed as the remainder of the season progresses.