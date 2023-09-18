Denver Broncos 4 stock up, 4 stock down following devastating loss to Commanders
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock move up or down following a devastating Week 2 loss vs Washington Commanders?
By Amir Farrell
OLB Jonathon Cooper
After an underwhelming performance in the season opener a week ago, veteran edge rusher Jonathon Cooper stepped up big time against Commanders RT Andrew Wylie and sacked QB Sam Howell twice along with a few added pressures. Denver was desperately in need of a pass rusher stepping up to the task this week following a poor performance from the unit as a whole vs the Raiders and Cooper made sure to be exactly that. As of late, the former seventh-round pick has arguably cemented himself as the best pass rusher on the defensive line. However, he will need to stack performances to maintain that title as the season goes on.
OLB Nik Bonitto
Despite having a non-existent impact in the regular season opener, second-year edge rusher Nik Bonitto got after the quarterback in Week 2 and made an immediate impact. Washington struggled to contain Bonitto during the first half as he made multiple flashy plays around Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr. Bonitto finished the contest with one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. It was a very encouraging day for the former second-round draft choice.