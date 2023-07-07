Denver Broncos 3 trade possibilities with the Eagles in 2023
- A starting linebacker to Philadelphia?
- Broncos adding at the RB position?
- 3 trade ideas that could boost both the Broncos and Eagles rosters
2. RB Kenneth Gainwell to the Denver Broncos
It feels like we've been trying to find at least one more viable option for the Denver Broncos at the running back position all offseason. The Broncos skipped out on drafting anyone in 2023, leading some to believe that they might be in the market for a veteran this offseason on top of already having signed Samaje Perine.
And they still could be. Players like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, and Leonard Fournette are all still available and in need of teams leading up to training camp.
But there is also a logjam at the running back position in Philadelphia and perhaps the Denver Broncos could take advantage of that, making Howie Roseman an offer for one of his talented players in the backfield. Specifically, one option I like a lot for the Denver Broncos is running back Kenneth Gainwell. Why would the Eagles be motivated to trade a talented player like this?
Well, first of all, the Eagles traded for D'Andre Swift during the 2023 NFL Draft. They signed former first-round pick Rashaad Penny in NFL free agency. They still have Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon on the roster. Gainwell had a little more involvement in the Eagles' offense last year compared to Boston Scott thanks to Scott playing in two fewer games, but those guys received pretty similar touches with Gainwell being favored more in the passing game.
Gainwell would bring an element of speed to the running back position for the Denver Broncos and someone who is proven as opposed to the slight risk involved with someone like, say, Tyler Badie.