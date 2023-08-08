Denver Broncos 3 trade options with the Carolina Panthers in 2023
- Making a play for a WR?
- Taking a shot on a QB with upside?
3. Trade for WR Terrace Marshall
Once again, the injury to Tim Patrick and the decision to waive KJ Hamler could substantially impact the team's wide receiver depth over the course of the season. Yes, the Broncos still have Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy atop the depth chart, but when your depth is depleted during training camp, it forces you to consider alternate options much earlier than you would like.
You no longer have the "luxury" of depth on paper. It's gone. You now either need young guys to step up in a big way, or you need to go out and take a shot on someone like former second-round pick Terrace Marshall, whose talent has certainly not been properly utilized in the NFL yet.
Again, the Panthers added DJ Chark and Adam Thielen in free agency. They used a high second-round pick on Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss. They've made investments at this position under the new regime and might be willing to trade a guy like Marshall for the right price.
In 14 games last season, Marshall averaged over 17 yards per reception. He's got great size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and as a second-round pick in 2021, he's still got two years on his contract.
He could be an option if the Broncos decide to move on from Tim Patrick after the 2023 season as a big-bodied receiver with some playmaking abilities.