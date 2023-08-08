Denver Broncos 3 trade options with the Carolina Panthers in 2023
- Making a play for a WR?
- Taking a shot on a QB with upside?
2. Trade for QB Matt Corral?
Let me just preface this by saying -- I highly doubt the Denver Broncos are going to make a trade for another quarterback at this point in time. But let me also say, I think that if the Carolina Panthers are willing to part with Matt Corral, the return they are going to get for him right now is basically going to be pennies on the dollar for a really talented young player.
Now, whether or not you would want to make a trade like this would depend almost completely on how much you liked (or didn't like) Corral in last year's QB class. Remember, the Broncos had scouted every QB in the 2022 class rather extensively and even saw Corral in person when he and Ole Miss took on Malik Willis and Liberty.
The Broncos ultimately passed on drafting QBs last year and instead made the trade for Russell Wilson, but you can't help but wonder where they landed on some of the guys in last year's class. If players like Corrall or even Malik Willis of the Titans, for that matter, become available for a Day 3 draft pick, that's an investment worth making.
Before his injury, Corral was considered potentially a first-round pick at the QB position. The Panthers got him in round three.
They added Andy Dalton to be the backup to Bryce Young -- the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- in the first year of Frank Reich's reign of the team. Corral could be kept as a third quarterback, but the Panthers might audition him for teams in the preseason and let him get another opportunity elsewhere.
There might be better places for Corral to play eventually than in Denver, but given the uncertainty with Russell Wilson (even having a strong week of training camp right now), it's a deal I would seriously consider.