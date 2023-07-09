Denver Broncos 3 trade ideas with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023
2. Dallas Cowboys trade for WR KJ Hamler
KJ Hamler might keep making an appearance in these types of articles simply because I don't think there's a path for him to remain on the Denver Broncos' roster for the 2023 season. He's injury prone and has missed more games than he's played in since being drafted.
The Cowboys did trade for Brandin Cooks, who shares a lot of similarities to KJ Hamler. Perhaps the Cowboys would view Hamler as a successor to Cooks, who is 30 this offseason and could begin declining. Sending a late-round pick to the Broncos for Hamler might make sense for both sides.
This would obviously be the best solution for Denver instead of cutting him outright if there isn't a spot for him on the roster.