Denver Broncos three trade ideas with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Could the Denver Broncos make a deal or two with the AFC North heavyweight?
3. Pittsburgh Steelers trade for ILB Josey Jewell
The Steelers did remake their ILB situation and are now projected to start Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb. Neither player is as good as Josey Jewell, who may very quietly be on the roster bubble this year. The Broncos not only extended Alex Singleton after an explosive 2022, but they also drafted Drew Sanders in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Furthermore, Jonas Griffith can also be viewed as a starter at the position. Jewell has injury concerns and is in the last year of his deal with the Broncos. The team drafting Sanders does make it seem like they are preparing for Jewell to leave in free agency. Well, if that's their plan, why not get a draft pick for him?
He'd bring a boost to the middle of the Steelers defense, and if Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith prove to be viable options this offseason, it makes sense to part with Jewell. The Broncos would obviously not part with Singleton, who they just gave a three-year extension.