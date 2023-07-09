Denver Broncos three trade ideas with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Could the Denver Broncos make a deal or two with the AFC North heavyweight?
Denver Broncos three trade ideas with the Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Denver Broncos trade for C Mason Cole
There appeared to be some speculation that Pittsburgh Steelers' starting center Mason Cole could be cycled out of the Starting lineup. The team signed Isaac Seumalo in free agency along with Nate Herbig, two former Philadelphia Eagles. They also have James Daniels along the offensive line as someone who could play guard and center.
Mason Cole is under contract for two more seasons and is a pretty average center, but he'd be a huge upgrade over who the Broncos currently have. The Steelers could get away with dealing Cole for the right price and shuffling their offensive line accordingly. Perhaps a trade package of Lloyd Cushenberry and a draft pick would be enough to pry Cole from the Steelers.
He'd bring a boost over Cush and would make the Denver Broncos' OL that much better.