Denver Broncos 3 trade ideas with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023
Could the Denver Broncos strike up any trades with the typically trade-happy LA Rams in 2023?
The Los Angeles Rams are not going to be a good team in 2023 and might end up being sellers at some point in 2023. Could the Denver Broncos make some trades with the 2021 Super Bowl champions? It doesn't feel like the Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago, but alas, they did.
Their 2022 season was nearly as bad as Denver's, too. An injury-plagued roster limited the team to just five wins, which no one seemed to see coming. LA appears to be running it back in hopes they field a healthier roster and an improved Matthew Stafford, whose time in the NFL might be running out.
I'd bet that the Rams are probably a below .500 team at the NFL trade deadline in 2023. If that's the case, they may want to position their roster for the long term. Or, if good enough offers come around, could the Rams deal one of their own or trade for someone else?
Could the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams engage in some trade shenanigans in 2023?
1. Denver Broncos trade for C Brian Allen
The Los Angeles Rams starting center during their Super Bowl season in 2021 may not even begin the year as the starter at center. Brian Allen is a talented player who has struggled with injuries since coming into the league back in 2018 out of Michigan State.
Allen missed seven games in 2019, all of the 2020 season, and 10 games in 2022, but he's proven to be an effective player when on the field. He earned an 80.2 PFF grade back in 2021, allowing five sacks and committing five penalties.
The Rams did restructure his contract a bit this offseason, and he's gotten as low as third-team reps this offseason. LA does have a few younger interior offensive linemen who may be more aligned to be a part of the team's long-term future, and with Allen's injury history, it might make sense for the Rams to move on from the player. Still just 27 years old, Brian Allen might have a home with the Denver Broncos.
Brian Allen would easily be the best center on the roster. If he could stay healthy, Brian Allen is an above-average center in the NFL and would be a boost to the Denver Broncos' OL.