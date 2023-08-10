Denver Broncos 3 trade ideas with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023
Could the Denver Broncos strike a trade with the Indianapolis Colts?
2. Denver Broncos acquire C Ryan Kelly
An aging veteran who might not fit the long-term rebuilding vision that I believe the Indianapolis Colts have is Ryan Kelly, who has been one of the better centers in the NFL for years. He did have a down 2022 season, but so did the entire offensive line, and I don't think Matt Ryan, who is a total statue, was doing them any favors.
Kelly has just two years left on his contract with the Colts and the team could save over $10 million by trading him in 2023. The former Alabama draft pick is 30 years old and has made three Pro Bowls in his career, with 97 total games played in the regular season. The Denver Broncos are currently projected to start Lloyd Cushenberry at center, which is not exactly inspiring.
Cushenberry has had a rough first three seasons in the NFL and is the clear weak point of this offensive line, which largely looks solid on paper. Thrusting Cush out of the lineup for Ryan Kelly would give the Broncos arguably the best interior OL in all of football with Ben Powers, Kelly, and Quinn Meinerz, who PFF ranked as the 12th-best guard in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.
This would also continue the Denver Broncos' all-in mentality that they have clearly displayed this offseason. Sean Payton spent over $200 million in free agency to improve this roster, so I do not think a trade like this would be out of the question. Payton has always invested heavily in the offensive line during his career as a head coach, so that's also something to keep in mind.
With the Denver Broncos being a run-first team, having some maulers up front is the best way to aid that.