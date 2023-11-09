Denver Broncos: 3 things to know about Buffalo Bills ahead of Monday night clash
The Denver Broncos (3-5) will take on the Buffalo Bills (5-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.
Stefon Diggs leads league in receptions, targets
Patrick Surtain II will have his hands full in this game against one of the best wide receivers in football. Allen, as referenced prior, will not back down from Surtain as he will have the responsibility of covering the guy he throws to the most.
In fact, Allen throws the ball to Diggs more than any quarterback throws to any receiver in the passing game so far this season. His 97 targets are tied with Tyreek Hill for most in the league this season and his 70 receptions rank No. 1 in the league, ahead of both Hill and A.J. Brown, two players who have been mentioned in league MVP talks.
Diggs is going to get the ball thrown to him. He is one of the best route runners in the league and he has some of the best hands in the league. Allen trusts him to make every catch, so it is going to be on Surtain to limit what he is able to do and make Allen look elsewhere to guys like Gabe Davis and Dalton Kincaid more often.