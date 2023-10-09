Denver Broncos 3 stock up, 3 stock down following gut-wrenching loss to New York Jets
Who's stock is moving up or down following a likely season-ending loss in Week 5?
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos Stock Down:
Offensive Line
While QB Russell Wilson certainly did not have his best game, he is not at fault for the loss. Sure, he turned the ball over late in the game with a costly fumble but aside from that play, the offense as a whole was a mess for the Broncos on Sunday and it started with the offensive line. The offensive line executed a favorable job creating run lanes for RBs Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine however, were certainly not the best in pass protection. The unit allowed four total sacks and a handful of pressures. OL coach Zach Strief will need to make key adjustments before they take on a talented Chiefs defensive line on a short week.
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Even though he has been on the stock up virtually every week this season, rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. did not have the best game on Sunday, which is not entirely his fault. The 21-year-old WR was responsible for two fumbles in the game, one due to a muffed punt return and the other due to a high-pitch attempt by Samaje Perine on a trick play. In the receiving game, Mims Jr. caught just one pass for four yards with a lone target through the entire game. It just doesn't make sense that Sean Payton trades up for a speedy weapon in the second round like Mims Jr. just to hardly utilize his level of talent in the offense.
WR Courtland Sutton
If the Broncos made WR Courtland Sutton a healthy scratch for this game, I'm sure hardly any fans would have noticed because the highest-paid WR on the team did not show up in any form or fashion during this football game. In the fourth quarter, there seemed to be a lack of effort in Sutton's routes and even ran a route that could have potentially cost Wilson a pick-six late in the affair.
Through all four quarters, Sutton repeatedly failed to gain much separation in the secondary unfortunately resulted in numerous dead plays for the Broncos' pass game. The sixth-year receiver reeled in just one reception for 13 yards. Nearly every player that was targeted had more receiving yards during the game than Courtland Sutton. It would not be a surprise at all to see Sutton in a different uniform by the trade deadline and could very well be happening sooner rather than later.