Denver Broncos 3 offensive players to watch in Preseason Week 1
- A young WR
- Rookie star at RB in the making?
- 7th-round sleeper
By Jordan Lopez
3. C Alex Forsyth
The rookie out of Oregon is one to keep an eye out for, as C Alex Forsyth could turn heads with an impressive preseason. We have not heard much from him in training camp besides one post from Ryan Edwards in which he said, "Another big gain for McLaughlin with Alex Forsyth creating a big hole."
I have my doubts with the center position and Lloyd Cushenberry remaining the starter going into Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Alex Forsyth provides consistency at the position, there may be a chance that there is a new center for this offense.
The intangibles are there for Forsyth to be successful in this league. Many analysts thought that Forsyth was one of the best centers in the draft and Denver drafted him in the seventh round. It'd be huge if Forsyth can have a great preseason and show the coaches that he can be trusted to complete this revamped offensive line.
With all this being said, Forsyth is one to keep an eye out for as fans already know what to expect from the current starting center. Forsyth can solidify himself as the starter with great consistency this preseason.