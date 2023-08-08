Denver Broncos 3 offensive players to watch in Preseason Week 1
- A young WR
- Rookie star at RB in the making?
- 7th-round sleeper
By Jordan Lopez
1. WR Brandon Johnson
It's crucial to know that this is the second training camp in a row that Brandon Johnson is thriving and playing consistently well. The reason I bring this up is because last year under Hackett and his coaching staff, he was getting a lot of looks and praise from his play. Under a completely new coaching staff now with Payton, he continues to thrive and play great.
Under two different coaching staffs and two different situations, Johnson seems to have locked in another great training camp. He was balling out last year in preseason and was en route to make the 53-man roster until he hurt his ankle, which forced him not to make the team. In this case, he looks like he is on track to not only make the team but to have a big role within the offense.
With the injury to Tim Patrick and the heart diagnosis of KJ Hamler, someone in the wide receiver room needs to step up and Johnson has been that guy. He's been receiving a lot of first-team reps and has impressed nearly every day.
Johnson has replaced Patrick's role on 11-on-11s and has reportedly been thriving alongside Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
We do not know how much Johnson will play against the Cardinals, but when he is on the field, he is one to keep an eye out for, as the sky is the limit for the 6'2 wide receiver.