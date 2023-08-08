Denver Broncos 3 offensive players to watch in Preseason Week 1
- A young WR
- Rookie star at RB in the making?
- 7th-round sleeper
By Jordan Lopez
It's finally game week for the Denver Broncos!
The Denver Broncos are back on the field and travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in the first preseason game this year. The game will take place this Friday, August 11th at 8:00 PM MT.
There are a lot of storylines going into the first preseason game for the Broncos. One of them being the starters getting some playing time to start the game. Sean Payton announced that the starters will be getting some action to get back into the groove of things. Last year under Nathaniel Hackett, starters did not play in the preseason, and many people had their thoughts on that situation.
Broncos Country can expect the first team guys to get one or two drives maximum against the Cardinals. It's great that they can get live action against another team, but it's imperative that they come out of the game healthy.
Another storyline is the new offense under Payton and how it will look. We won't get the full offensive display and scheme from Payton in a preseason game, but it'll be different from last year and how that played out.
Offensive players are learning a new system with new terminology and executing them in the first preseason game could be key for some players to make the 53-man roster. With that being said, here are three offensive players to keep an eye out for against the Cardinals.