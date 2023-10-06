Denver Broncos 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. NY Jets
2. Broncos defense picks off three passes
The Denver Broncos are going up against Zach Wilson in this game instead of Aaron Rodgers, and they need to take advantage of that. Wilson is coming off of one of the more impressive games of his NFL career last weekend against the Chiefs, where he was much more efficient than we've become accustomed to seeing, and he was accurate all throughout the Jets' near-upset win.
I'm making a bold prediction that he has a bit of a regression in Week 5, that the Denver Broncos' defense doesn't allow him to carve them up like they have the last three QBs they have faced, and that the defense forces three interceptions.
The Broncos are getting Justin Simmons back this week against the Jets. They are getting Josey Jewell back. The pass rush has been picking up steam lately. We could see the secondary finally, really for the first time this season, step up.
And they need to.
The Broncos have to get after Zach Wilson in this game and they need to force the ball into his hands by being effective against the run. Wilson doesn't have a super high career INT percentage (2.3 percent) but it's up to 3.3 percent this season (4 INTs) and perhaps we see the Denver Broncos secondary feast.