Denver Broncos 2024 Mock Draft: Trading down excessively
Let's put together a fun mock draft for the Denver Broncos where we trade down until their heads spin.
121st Overall - Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
Mekhi Wingo is a bit undersized for a defensive tackle, and that'll surely lead someone to say "Aaron Donald" when talking about Mingo. Over his three-year college career with the LSU Tigers, Wingo racked up 98 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Picking this late in the 2024 NFL Draft, teams just hope to land some quality depth pieces.
131st Overall (via KC) - MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
Here's a blurb on MarShawn Lloyd from Ian Valentino:
"His speed can be a Catch-22. It helps create big plays and tough tackling angles, allowing him to bounce off tacklers and continue running downfield. But Lloyd is also prone to taking liberty with his run lanes, looking to get outside of the gap and rely on his speed. Still, his explosiveness as a rusher and receiver makes him a valuable playmaker. He could be a starter in the right situation. - Ian Valentino"- Ian Valentino
The Broncos run game was nothing special in 2023, so perhaps MarShawn Lloyd can inject some life into it.
145th Overall - Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
I realize that I neglected to draft a pass rusher with any of my picks, so the Denver Broncos take a stab at a late-round pass rusher in Xavier Thomas from Clemson. The Broncos need a game-wrecker off the edge. Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper are nice pieces, but they aren't the final piece of the puzzle.
2025 HOU 2nd
2025 MIA 3rd
With the trade downs that I accepted in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, I was able to net a couple of future picks in 2025. Acquiring a second-round pick and third-round pick from the Texans and Dolphins is awesome. Draft capital is insanely valuable, and even though both of those picks might be later in the rounds, they are still worth a good bit and just add to the Broncos empty warchest.