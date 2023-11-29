Denver Broncos 2023 success could lead to "all-in" mentality in 2024
The Denver Broncos could go all-in next offseason!
The Denver Broncos turning their season around this year could lead to the team truly going all-in 2024, which wasn't even a thought after Week 6. Honestly, this five-game win streak has totally changed the direction of the franchise for good. I guess the Broncos could still stumble down the stretch and only come out with seven wins, but with the way the team is playing, it's hard to imagine the Broncos not winning at least nine games this year.
I see at least three winnable games left on the schedule. Both of their matchups with the Los Angeles Chargers and their Week 16 tilt versus the New England Patriots all feel like wins to me. Anyway, I think it's a safe bet to at least think that Denver finishes with eight or nine wins. And in that case, finishing with eight wins or more, I think Sean Payton would fully embrace going all-in for 2024 and beyond.
After the team started 1-5, I think most of us thought that a full rebuild was on the horizon, which would have likely included cutting Russell Wilson and parting with a few other veteran players. All of a sudden, the team clicked and has since ripped off five stellar wins. The players have clearly responded well to Sean Payton's rugged, Parcells-ian coaching style.
He likely thinks much differently about his team now than he did after the team dropped to 1-5. Assuming the Broncos don't totally implode, I don't see why the team wouldn't be very aggressive in the coming offseason. It's clear that the defense is playing well enough to make the playoffs. The offense has its moments, but the unit is scoring the 13th-most points in the NFL, so that should be viewed as very encouraging for being in year one of Payton's offense.
But, what would an all-in offseason look like for the Broncos? Firstly, I think the team would begin by restructuring and extending players like Garett Bolles, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Justin Simmons, and Russell Wilson. Restructures and extensions can free up cap space. When the team does that, I think they turn their attention to re-signing some players like Josey Jewell, Fabian Moreau, and perhaps a few other contributors for the right price.
The next step would be to pursue some free agents to try and turn this good roster into a great one. Adding some bodies at wide receiver, tight end, along the defensive line, and in the secondary should be a priority for the 2024 free agency period and in the 2024 NFL Draft. Denver's pass rush and run defense certainly need a boost, so someone like Danielle Hunter would be a great pick.
The Broncos also needed to bolster their CB room, so pursuing a mid-tier CB and dipping into the draft to shore up the secondary would be wise. There are about 1,000 different ways to approach an offseason, but my main point here is that the Denver Broncos have turned their franchise around and might be in a great position to go all-in for 2024 and beyond.
And lastly, the Broncos could even become a free agent destination-- Sean Payton has clearly always been liked by his players and winning cures all, well, Payton has won a ton of games during his coaching tenure, so I don't see why players would not want to come here.