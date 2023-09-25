Denver Broncos 2 stock up, 4 stock down following blowout loss to Miami Dolphins
Which Denver Broncos players are moving up or down in the stock report following Week 3?
By Amir Farrell
After beginning the season with back-to-back losses, the disappointment continues for the Denver Broncos as they suffer arguably the worst loss in franchise history after losing by a massive margin of 50 points to the Miami Dolphins in horrid fashion. Denver's defense had arguably one of the worst performances in NFL history and the dirt on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's hands continues to spread amongst the players on that side of the ball.
From "good" to "bad" in one of the tougher games for any Broncos fan to ever witness, there is a lot to take away from a game that may potentially cause an imploding effect to the team's goal of success in 2023.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following loss to Dolphins:
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr.'s production on limited targets and opportunities truly reflects the football player he is capable of being in this league, even on a struggling 0-3 team. Mims Jr. reeled in three receptions for 73 yards and a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown late in the contest. Despite Denver's offense not putting many points on the board, which is not faulted on them at all, Mims Jr. continues to shine bright and provide optimism for the future of Denver's receiver core.
Offensive Line
Despite a disappointing 13 points scored by the offense today, which should have been much more if it were not for numerous questionable penalties, the Broncos offensive line played a very respectable game and showed a lot of resilience from Week 2 when they allowed seven sacks on QB Russell Wilson. The group as a whole may not have had their best performance in terms of consistently creating open run lanes for RB Javonte Williams but overall, did a very appreciable job all things considered with just one sack allowed to a talented Miami front.