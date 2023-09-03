Denver Broncos 10 breakout players for 2023 season
- Breakout receiver?
- Tight end emerging?
- Pass rusher and safety breakout looming?
Additional names to watch for
6. Essang Bassey, CB
The Denver Broncos will open the 2023 season with K'Waun Williams on temporary IR. What does that mean for Essang Bassey? Opportunity. He's played in a relief role with the Broncos in the past, but being the opening day starter in the nickel (we presume) could lead to a big-time breakout season.
7. Damarri Mathis, CB
I definitely consider Damarri Mathis' rookie season to be his true breakout year, but he might start to gain much more attention nationally with a big year in 2023. Mathis hasn't even flinched as the CB2 for this Denver Broncos defense despite being a fourth-round pick last year.
8. Lloyd Cushenberry III, C
Could this finally be the year that Lloyd Cushenberry III establishes himself as a starter in the NFL? He's been a starter, but this could be a make-or-break year for Cushenberry in terms of earning a second contract.
9. Marvin Mims, WR
I do not like labeling rookies as "breakout" players, but sometimes that is when the breakout year comes. Marvin Mims could be in line for a much bigger role in 2023 than anyone really expected not only as a wide receiver but also as the team's primary return specialist.
10. Nik Bonitto, EDGE
We can't forget about Nik Bonitto after his tremendous preseason. The Broncos selected Bonitto in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he looks like he might be one of the team's most improved players in 2023. How much of a role can we expect for him this season? Well, that might depend somewhat on the health of the guys in front of him, but he played well enough in the preseason and training camp to deserve a spot in the rotation for the regular season.