Denver Broncos 10 breakout players for 2023 season
3. Jonathan Harris or Matt Henningsen, defensive line
The Denver Broncos are clearly believing or hoping for a breakout player on the defensive line in 2023. It isn't the first time we've seen them go into a season with some relatively unproven guys on the defensive line, but this year might take the cake in terms of the risk factor.
Jonathan Harris has been in Denver for a really long time now. He originally came into the NFL with the Bears in 2019 and the Broncos claimed him off of waivers that same season. He's gotten increased snaps in each of the last four seasons, playing in eight games in 2022 with a career-high 211 snaps. Appearing in 16 career games total, Harris has 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, and 2 TFL as an NFL player.
He was listed atop the depth chart for the Broncos initially, but will he be eating up the majority of defensive end snaps opposite Zach Allen? I'm not 100 percent sold, but time will tell. Competing with Harris for snaps will be 2022 6th-round pick Matt Henningsen, who had some flashes in the preseason in 2023.
Henningsen played a decent amount for the Broncos last year, but could be thrust into a full-time role in 2023. He was getting his hands on the ball quite a bit in the preseason and he has the type of strength to make a significant impact as a pass rusher in certain situations. But can he eat up more than 50 percent of the snaps? That remains to be seen.
The Broncos are obviously hoping that at least one of these guys will be able to break out in 2023.