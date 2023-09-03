Denver Broncos 10 breakout players for 2023 season
2. Greg Dulcich, tight end
Everybody is ready for Greg Dulcich to really emerge this coming season for the Denver Broncos. Although he is listed on the team's "unofficial" depth chart as being behind Adam Trautman, it seems abundantly clear that Dulcich will have an expansive role in the passing game and that he will be one of the focal points for the Denver Broncos offensively.
Where does Dulcich excel? Well, first and foremost, he's got strong hands. He may not be a jump-ball, contested catch champion, but Dulcich has strong hands, he gets open, and he knows how to make plays after the catch. And that's where I think he's going to really make some hay in the NFL -- after the catch.
Dulcich is extremely impressive when he gets a full head of steam in the open field. This is a player who averaged almost 18 yards per reception throughout his time at UCLA. We saw his big-play ability early last year when he got on the field for the Broncos and especially with a guy like Tim Patrick not playing, I think Dulcich is arguably the Denver Broncos' most obvious breakout candidate.
Even splitting snaps with players like Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, and Nate Adkins, Dulcich will be moved around the formation and the Broncos will manufacture ways to get the ball in his hands on a weekly basis.