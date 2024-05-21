Denver Broncos 10 best moves of the 2024 offseason
9. Signing an entire backup offensive line
The Denver Broncos have gone out this offseason and basically signed an entire second offensive line unit of guys with experience.
They signed offensive tackle Matt Peart, a former third-round pick. They signed Calvin Throckmorton who can play both tackle and guard and has started for Sean Payton in the past. They signed Sam Mustipher, a veteran center who started for both the Ravens and Bears. They brought back veteran guard Quinn Bailey as well.
On top of that, the Broncos landed a draftable player in Frank Crum after the NFL Draft, and they paid him a hefty bonus to come to Denver. The veteran signings in combination with the addition of a player like Crum and the continued development of 2023 UDFAs Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs gives the Broncos some intriguing depth on the offensive line heading into the 2024 offseason program.
10. Making underrated free agent pickups
I don't know that you can really discuss every free agent signing as a "good" move on paper. It's hard to view a signing like Brandon Jones in the most positive light when he is replacing Justin Simmons. But I do feel like the Broncos got good value all across the board in free agency.
They brought in Brandon Jones and also brought back PJ Locke to fortify that safety position. They brought back guys like WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, FB Michael Burton, and TE Adam Trautman. Defensively, they re-signed LBs Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad. They were able to prevent kicker Wil Lutz from signing elsewhere. They signed Cody Barton to a team-friendly deal. They got veteran cornerback Levi Wallace.
These players aren't going to grace the cover of Madden anytime soon, but they are solid signings to raise the floor of the roster as a whole and I like the process by the team there.