Denver Broncos 10 best moves of the 2024 offseason
7. Signing DL Malcolm Roach
This particular move really speaks for itself. The Denver Broncos were the worst run-defending team in the NFL last year. Although they didn't go out and spend half a billion dollars in free agency, they were shrewd and still managed to get a player who did this in 2023:
Although Roach didn't play 800 snaps or anything even close to that, the fact that he had the highest run-stop rate in the NFL is extremely encouraging. The Broncos needed to upgrade their toughness on the defensive line, and getting guys like Malcolm Roach and John Franklin-Myers to come in and take snaps that were previously being used up by the likes of Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris is really encouraging.
8. Adding Jim Leonhard as DBs coach/pass game coordinator
One of the bigger losses for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 offseason was defensive backs coach Christian Parker leaving to go join Vic Fangio's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles. Parker has consistently been one of the best coaches Denver has when it comes to developing talent, so the Broncos couldn't just replace him with anybody.
They had to get the best. And Jim Leonhard represents that. Leonhard had to basically take last year "off" although he worked as an analyst on Bret Bielema's staff at Illinois. He was recovering from an injury and is now back on a track to likely become at least a defensive coordinator in the NFL. The Broncos are getting him as their new defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator, and that second title is so huge because Leonhard is going to not only have a chance to develop these guys, but make sure they're being put in good situations on gamedays.