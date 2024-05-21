Denver Broncos 10 best moves of the 2024 offseason
5. Signing WR Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos signing veteran Josh Reynolds at the wide receiver position was one of the most shrewd moves of the entire offseason. Reynolds signed a two-year deal worth $9 million in total money, a bargain for a player of his caliber and a bargain for a team that has desperately needed to upgrade its depth at wide receiver.
Reynolds caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Lions, and has proven himself to be effective as a route runner, blocker, downfield threat, and after the catch. Is he going to catch 120 passes? No, but he is going to be extremely effective in different personnel packages, and for little cost to the team.
6. Drafting WR Troy Franklin
Let's keep the wide receiver theme going here. I loved the Denver Broncos' decision to trade up in the 4th round and get Troy Franklin, who was generally considered to be a 2nd-3rd-round prospect at the very latest. Franklin has outstanding speed, he has a rapport with Bo Nix, and he is a playmaker in the open field. It feels like the Broncos got an extra second-round pick here because everyone would have thought he was a steal with the 76th overall pick, too.
This is a simple case of capitalizing on value, getting a good player when you have the opportunity, and upgrading a position that definitely needed it.