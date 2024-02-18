Deciding what to do with each of Broncos' in-house free agents
P.J. Locke, Safety
With a season-ending injury suffered by Caden Sterns in Week 1 and not one but two suspensions to veteran Kareem Jackson, the Broncos were forced to turn to P.J. Locke this season as a starter despite him being mainly a special teams guy his entire career.
Locke responded well coming up with 53 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception. That interception sealed a big win over the Green Bay Packers.
The Broncos need major help at the safety position. Justin Simmons is the only sure thing they have. Sterns will have to come back from a torn patellar tendon and both Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner are big question marks.
Of all the players the team should re-sign on this list, the decision to bring Locke back might be the easiest one. He has shown he can step into the starting lineup and be a player that the team can count on and he still offers the ability to be a special teams ace.
Hopefully, the team can do that affordably and avoid getting into a bidding war with another team.
Decision: Re-sign Locke to a new, multi-year deal