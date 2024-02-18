Deciding what to do with each of Broncos' in-house free agents
- Lloyd Cushenberry could be in line for a nice pay day
- Big decisions loom at inside linebacker
- Several former Saints players are in line to hit the open market
Fabian Moreau, Cornerback
This is another tough decision. Keep in mind, the Broncos will likely have very limited cap room this offseason, so they don't have the luxury of throwing money around. Each move will have to be quite calculated.
Fabian Moreau was a veteran signing the team made and it was a good one, as he played much better in the secondary than second-year defensive back Damarri Mathis. This decision comes down to the Broncos having to rely on Mathis and Riley Moss, who showed us nothing as a rookie, if they don't bring back Moreau.
For that reason, he should probably be back. Of course, adding another cornerback in the draft is going to be talked about as well. So, I would look at this deal in the same way as the one with Mike Purcell.
Moreau played for $1.3 million in 2023. If he agrees to another small deal with the Broncos like that one, then bring him back for another year until the younger players are either up to speed or show that they can't be part of the future.
Decision: Re-sign Moreua to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
K'Waun Williams, Cornerback: The tenure in Denver for Williams started off with so much promise, but injuries have derailed that. The team was fortunate to get a huge boost out of Ja'Quan McMillian in 2023 and those facts make this an easy call.
Decision: Allow Williams to leave via free agency