Deciding what to do with each of Broncos' in-house free agents
- Lloyd Cushenberry could be in line for a nice pay day
- Big decisions loom at inside linebacker
- Several former Saints players are in line to hit the open market
Lloyd Cushenberry, Center
Lloyd Cushenberry stepped up and played quite well for the Broncos in 2024, earning himself a new contract and a nice pay day in 2024. Unfortunately, the Broncos just don't have the money to pay to a center.
Cushenberry should garner interest from several teams and have a chance to cash in and continue his career, which could turn out quite well in the right spot. The Broncos, who are currently in the hole in terms of salary cap space, need to create space and spend that money on difference-makers.
The team also drafted Alex Forsyth in the seventh round last year and while we didn't see him play at all, he is the guy the team needs to turn to in 2024.
Decision: Allow Cushenberry to leave via free agency, hand starting center job to Forsyth
Cam Fleming, Offensive Tackle: This is a tough one as Fleming has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos and is certainly a player who can be counted on in a pinch as an experienced swing tackle.
But he is 31 years old now and the Broncos have an interesting prospect that was part of last year's undrafted free-agent class, Alex Palczewski. That is the direction the team should look in for its swing tackle spot. Of course, if the team decides to make a move involving Garett Bolles to get some cap space back, that would certainly change things.
Decision: Allow Fleming to leave via free agency in favor of Palczewski
Quinn Bailey, Offensive Tackle: As in the case with Harris, Bailey is a restricted free agent but the Broncos would have to pay him if they tendered him a contract. Instead, the play is to let him explore free agency and if he can't find a deal, perhaps the team could look at bringing him back later down the road once things were more clear following free agency and the draft.
Decision: Allow Bailey to explore other deals around the league