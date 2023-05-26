Day 3 recap of Denver Broncos OTAs: News, analysis, and takeaways
By Amir Farrell
Courtland Sutton opening eyes early
Just a few days into Broncos OTAs and WR Courtland Sutton is already putting his critics on notice. Most of the talk in the off-season surrounded the likes of WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as prime trade targets for WR-needy teams around the league as Denver's room appeared to be too "crowded" when really that was never the case.
Some have still speculated the idea of dealing away Sutton before the season opener, however, Sutton is giving the coaching staff and front office every reason to not make such a bold move. On Thursday, Sutton reportedly looked very "explosive" and was displaying a great burst after the catch.
Very encouraging news for the Courtland Sutton truthers and WR room in general. The Broncos will need the absolute best out of their WRs this upcoming season, even with the offense transforming into a primarily run-heavy group. Sutton, who had a "poor" season by some fans' standards, is certainly proving that he can still compete for the WR1 spot on Denver's week one roster.