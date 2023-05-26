Day 3 recap of Denver Broncos OTAs: News, analysis, and takeaways
By Amir Farrell
As the Denver Broncos transition into the thick of their off-season programs, OTAs (organized team activities) are officially underway for Sean Payton's new team as practices kicked off on Tuesday, May 23rd and took a temporary halt on Thursday, May 25th, but will resume on Tuesday, May 30th.
As mentioned by head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos have been "lifting [weights] and running" for the last five weeks but finally saw action on the field Tuesday where they began "football activities".
Javonte Williams is back and looking great
One of the biggest storylines through the first three days of OTAs and even the off-season in general, is of course, the remarkable return of Javonte Williams despite the perception that a return originally seemed nearly impossible to begin with. However, Williams isn't built like your average running back.
Williams was seen out on the field Thursday executing drills and running with a knee brace as a limited participant. According to multiple reports, he looked "good" on the field and Payton said it was "good to have him out there".
Russell Wilson even went out of his way during his first press conference of the off-season to compliment the talent and skill-set of Javonte Williams.
"Javonte is one of the best backs in the game. He's a guy that's hard to tackle, has great hands, and he's great in protection. He runs through holes, runs through his tackles, and he brings a lot of confidence to us."- Russell Wilson during a Thursday presser
Not enough of the NFL world is covering how truly of an incredible comeback #33 is making after suffering his brutal knee injury just over 33 weeks ago. Regardless if Williams remains a limited participant and isn't absorbing contact during OTAs, this factually goes down as one of the most legendary comebacks in sports history.