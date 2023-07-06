4 dark horse candidates to have a big season for the Broncos
Keep an eye on these names as training camp opens and preseason games start
Broncos dark horse candidates to have a big 2023 season: Jonathon Cooper, Outside Linebacker
What kind of production will the Broncos get from their edge rushers this year?
Hopefully, Randy Gregory will be healthy and able to contribute much more than he did last year but with Baron Browning already hobbled, there are some questions.
That forced the team to bring in veteran Frank Clark, but if reinforcements are needed, who are the Broncos going to turn to? Will second-year player Nik Bonitto be that guy?
The Broncos would probably like that, but he is off to a slow start and it's hard to tell when, or if, he's ever going to live up to being a second-round pick. One player that has always looked better than his seventh-round draft status is Jonathon Cooper.
Cooper could be the situational pass-rusher the Broncos turn to this year. He has two seasons under his belt and has already posted 86 tackles and 4.5 sacks in limited playing time. Look for him to get some extra looks this year if the Broncos need a guy they know they can rely on.