4 dark horse candidates to have a big season for the Broncos
Keep an eye on these names as training camp opens and preseason games start
Broncos dark horse candidates to have a big 2023 season: Eyioma Uwazurike, Defensive Lineman
Earlier this offseason, I wrote about how the Broncos needed to see much more out of last year's fourth-round pick, Eyioma Uwazurike, in 2023. And there is a big spot for a player to slide right into.
With Zach Allen and D.J. Jones being the only players who likely have starting spots on the defensive line locked in, there is still one spot to be claimed. That could definitely go to Uwazurike, who had a quiet rookie season.
Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, PJ Mustipher, Tyler Lancaster and Haggai Ndubuisi are the other players vying for that spot. Is there a name on that list that jumps out more than Uwazurike's?
Not really.
Uwazurike needs to step up this summer and show why he was taken on day two of the 2022 draft and start to make an impact for this team or, become what McTelvin Agim never became.