4 dark horse candidates to have a big season for the Broncos
Keep an eye on these names as training camp opens and preseason games start
With a brand new head coach looking to completely change the culture, the Denver Broncos are a team that will have a lot of players looking to prove themselves this summer and there is certainly going to be room for players we didn't expect to see have a big role get the chance to do just that.
The team has a good roster in place full of several new faces as well as some veterans who can't afford to slip up.
Sean Payton is going to be looking for the most effective players on the roster, the ones that perform best in his system and he is not going to give spots to guys just because of their high draft status or their contract.
He has been an incredibly successful head coach in the league and he knows exactly what he is looking for. These four players could catch his eye and get the opportunity to make a big mark this season.
Broncos dark horse candidates to have a big 2023 season: Marquez Callaway, Wide Receiver
It's going to be tough for a guy down on the wide receiver depth chart to rise up and make an impact this year as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick seem to be entrenched as the top three guys.
Second-round pick Marvin Mims should get a chance to show what he can do as well but Marquez Callaway is a player that has played for Payton in the past and he is a guy the coach could certainly put his trust in.
Callaway is only 25 years old and has 83 career receptions and seven touchdown catches after going undrafted in 2020. There is a great chance that his best football is in front of him.
Callaway showed himself to be a legitimate deep threat in New Orleans and if he can establish a connection with Russell Wilson, he could become a key offensive weapon in Denver.
Wilson helped bring the best out of his wide receivers during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Players like Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse, just to name a couple, enjoyed success they likely would not have had elsewhere.