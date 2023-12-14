Creating a path for the Broncos to be a 10-win playoff team
Who is in, who is out in the AFC playoff race?
Buffalo Bills fall victim to a tough schedule
Colts get the No. 5 seed
Who's Out?
These teams all missed out on the playoffs based on how the final month of the season went for them.
Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
vs. Minnesota- Win
at Pittsburgh- Win
at Kansas City- Loss
vs. Cleveland- Win
This is highly unfortunate for the Bengals, who win three of their final four games to finish the year 10-7 and even defeat Cleveland in the season finale but still miss the playoffs while the Browns get in. This is what happens when you are on the wrong side of tiebreakers.
Buffalo Bills (9-8)
vs. Dallas- Loss
at L.A. Chargers- Win
vs. New England- Win
at Miami- Loss
Like the Bengals, the Bills are on the bad side of some tiebreakers. In fact, even if they were to beat Miami in the season finale, if all of these other predictions went this way, they still would not be a playoff team. Their Week 15 game against the Cowboys is going to be huge as that could turn their entire season around.
Houston Texans (9-8)
at Tennessee- Loss
vs. Cleveland- Win
vs. Tennessee- Win
at Indianapolis- Loss
The Texans looked like a sure-fire playoff team not long ago, but C.J. Stroud could very easily miss the team's game this Sunday as he is in the league's concussion protocol. If he does not play, it will be difficult to win with Davis Mills on the road.
If the Texans lose to the Titans this Sunday, they will have a good-sized hole to dig out of where it all comes down to the final game against the Colts, a game they lose under these predictions.
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-10)
at Indianapolis- Loss
vs. Cincinnati- Loss
at Seattle- Loss
at Baltimore- Loss
This seems like the one team that you can easily count out right now. The Steelers are going in the wrong direction and they can't get out of their own way on offense. In addition, this is a difficult final 4-game schedule.
It would be quite interesting to see what the future would hold for Mike Tomlin if the Steelers finished in this fashion.
But most of all, this was done to show that even with one more loss and a 10-win season, the Broncos can still easily qualify for the playoffs. They are on the right side of many of the tiebreakers that are sure to end up playing a part, so this prediction could come to fruition.