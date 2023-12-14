Creating a path for the Broncos to be a 10-win playoff team
Who's In?
These are the teams that made it to the playoffs as Wild Cards based on the predictions. Here is each of their final four games.
5. Indianapolis Colts (11-6)
vs. Pittsburgh- Win
at Atlanta- Win
vs. Las Vegas- Win
vs. Houston- Win
The Colts are one of the surprise teams in the league this year and I just don't see them losing any of those games, although they could. The Steelers have quarterback issues and the Falcons and Raiders are both average to below average teams.
6. Denver Broncos (10-7)
at Detroit- Loss
vs. New England- Win
vs. L.A. Chargers- Win
at Las Vegas- Win
Even with a loss to the Lions, not only do the Broncos make the playoffs, they get in as the No. 6 seed. This spot would have gone to the Houston Texans, but the loss of C.J. Stroud, even if it's just for this coming week, could doom their playoff hopes.
The Broncos lick their wounds after a loss to the Lions and close the season with three big wins.
7. Cleveland Browns (10-7)
vs. Chicago- Win
at Houston- Loss
vs. N.Y. Jets- Win
at Cincinnati- Loss
The Browns fall to No. 7 due to their earlier loss this season to the Broncos. They close the season with two wins and two losses including a back-and-forth battle against the Bengals in the season finale.
But they still have enough to get into the playoffs with Joe Flacco and a solid defense.
In this scenario, the Broncos would face the Dolphins in the first round. Would that matchup be welcomed or would fans be petrified after what happened the last time?