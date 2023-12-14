Creating a path for the Broncos to be a 10-win playoff team
Division Winners
Over the final month, nothing changes with the current division leaders.
The Baltimore Ravens win the AFC North by three games and head into the playoffs with a 13-4 record and the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. With Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level, they will be a tough out for anyone.
The Kansas City Chiefs end up winning the West, much to the chagrin of Broncos fans. But with games against the Patriots, Raiders, Bengals and Chargers left on their schedule, I don't have them losing another game and they head into the playoffs on a hot streak after their tough loss to Buffalo.
The Miami Dolphins win the AFC East and even though they suffered a blowout loss earlier this season to Buffalo, they avenge that loss and win the division by three games. Though they have been a little up-and-down at times this season, having at least one home game in the playoffs is huge for this team.
The Jacksonville Jaguars take the AFC South despite a huge push from a surprisingly good Colts team down the stretch. The coaching of Doug Pederson puts them over the top and though they finish with an identical 11-6 record with the Colts, they win the division based on tiebreakers.