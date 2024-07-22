Could this Broncos seventh-round draft pick breakout in the 2024 season?
In order for the Denver Broncos to be successful, they may need several young players to hit their stride and breakout in the 2024 NFL Season. Don't look now, but the Broncos have a decent core of young players on their roster, and some could hit their stride in the 2024 NFL Season. Denver may need this to happen on defense especially, as their unit was largely bad in 2024.
Well, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report is predicting a Broncos seventh-round draft pick in 2021 to hit his stride and breakout in the 2024 NFL Season:
"After getting limited playing time during his first two years in the league, Cooper finally became a full-time starter and made the most of it with career highs in total tackles (72), sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (eight). He also logged 55 pressures after only racking up 42 during seasons one and two combined, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 2021 seventh-round pick projects to be a starter in Denver again this season and the addition of John Franklin-Meyers, as well as last year's free-agent signing Zach Allen, should lead to more one-on-one opportunities for Cooper this fall."
Yes, General Manager George Paton has had his fair share of misses and mistakes during his tenure with the team, which did begin in 2021, but he seemed to hit a home-run with Cooper. Folks, a seventh-round pick has a hard time making the bottom of an NFL roster, let alone turns into a starter who notched nearly 10 sacks in 2023. Jonathon Cooper plays with an extremely high motor and can fly all across the defense.
Him being athletic as he is bodes well for his chances to play even better in 2024. Him hitting his stride and breaking out may give the Denver Broncos the alpha off the EDGE that they have missed for quite some time. And honestly, since Cooper is now eligible for a contract extension, the Broncos should look to extend him on a modest deal.
It gets him under contract for the long-term and could also give Denver a bit of a discount of he emerges as a top pass-rusher for the team in the 2024 NFL Season.