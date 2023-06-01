Could these Broncos bubble players make the roster because of Vic Fangio?
4. Jonathan Harris, DL
Another player who has stuck around on the roster since Vic Fangio was head coach of the team is defensive lineman Jonathan Harris. Harris was picked up back in 2019 after previously getting a look with the Chicago Bears, and although he didn't have Fangio connections in Chicago, Harris was someone who seemingly had endeared himself to Fangio and his staff very early on.
Harris has floated from the Broncos' 53-man roster to their practice squad frequently for the last three seasons and got his most significant opportunity to play last year with over 200 defensive snaps. With that being said, it was near the end of the 2021 season when he impressed Fangio and
"I think [ILB] Micah Kiser came in there and did a nice job for us. I think [DL] Jonathan Harris did, also. Those are two guys to me that of the guys that got to play because of the situation yesterday that did well. The rest of the guys did everything and anything they could with the limited exposure and preparation that they had for the game. I was pleased with the competitiveness and the play of all those guys overall really, but with [ILB] Micah [Kiser] and [DL] Jonathan [Harris] being two of the better ones on defense."- Vic Fangio
Is it possible that Jonathan Harris is in line not only to make the Denver Broncos' final roster in 2023, but perhaps to start opposite new defensive line acquisition Zach Allen? I think a number of people have written him off because he's not the biggest name, but Harris has paid his dues dating all the way back to 2019. Fans should undoubtedly be rooting for him and he would be another player likely to get a ringing endorsement from Fangio.
Again, it all depends on how much Sean Payton asks or has asked Fangio whether or not this will even come into play. But given the fact that Payton was taking defensive coordinator recommendations from Fangio, it makes plenty of sense that he's picked his brain about the roster and especially some of those "bubble" guys going into offseason activities.