Could these Broncos bubble players make the roster because of Vic Fangio?
3. KJ Hamler, WR
The Denver Broncos used a second-round pick on KJ Hamler out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft after using their first-round pick in the same draft class on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. It was exciting, at the time, for the Broncos to have taken back-to-back receivers because everyone was still riding the high of Drew Lock's strong finish to the 2019 season.
During KJ Hamler's draft call from the Broncos, Vic Fangio joked that his Pennsylvania family members were "bugging me to pick you for months". From the start, it felt like Hamler was a pick made with a very heavy Vic Fangio emphasis.
Given the fact that Fangio once stated he looked at offensive players in the NFL Draft from the perspective of guys he would prefer not to have to coach against defensively, the running theory that Hamler was a "Fangio pick" has always made sense.
As of right now, the Broncos have seemingly "replaced" Hamler -- dealing with yet another injury -- with the 2023 NFL Draft selection of wide receiver Marvin Mims. I wouldn't be so sure that Hamler is gone just yet. I think this Broncos coaching staff is smart, and Sean Payton would be wise to see what he's got from Hamler in that offense before just moving on just for the sake of moving on.